The Hanoitimes - On February 4, Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung, Chairman of Hanoi People's Committee Nguyen Duc Chung and representatives of concerned ministries and agencies checked the progress of urban railway projects of Cat Linh - Ha Dong and Nhon - Hanoi Railway Station.

The Hanoitimes - President Tran Dai Quang attended an opening ceremony of the “Spring in all Regions Nationwide” Festival 2017 at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Hanoi on February 4.

Government suggests traffic solutions for Hanoi

The Hanoitimes - Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has chaired the Standing Government meeting to discuss solutions for traffic congestion in the Capital of Hanoi. The meeting had a very important significance to the development of infrastructure, clearing the deadlock on mechanisms and policies, giving the Capital a strong momentum to rise in the context of the current traffic congestion.