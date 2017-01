"Moon Greeting in the City 2016”: the traditional Mid-Autumn impression

The Hanoitimes - 3,000 people participated in the event "Moon Greeting in the City 2016" at the Museum of Hanoi is not the record of the traditional Mid-Autumn playground. Arrivals who are children came to "Moon Greeting in the City 2016" on September 10 to September 11 is estimated half or even double than those of the previous year.